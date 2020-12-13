Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team wraps up challenging 2020 season

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A challenging and disappointing 2020 Formula One season wrapped up on Sunday for the Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team.
In his final race with the team, Kevin Magnussen finished in p18 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. Teammate Pietro Fittipaldi, filling in for Romain Grosjean, finished p19.
Max Verstappen claimed the top spot on the podium, while Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton finished in p2 and p3 respectively.
The Haas team finished 9th overall in the constructors championship with three points, one spot ahead of Williams Racing. The team scored its first points of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship with Kevin Magnussen finishing in p9 at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July.
Romain Grosjean, the first driver signed by the Haas Team, saw his season come to an early end when he was involved in a fiery crash in Bahrain. Grosjean left Bahrain to return home to Switzerland to receive on-going medical treatment on the burns he suffered on the back of his hands at the Bahrain Grand Prix – Sunday 29 November.
Two new faces will wheel the Haas cars in 2021. Germany’s Mick Schumacher has been signed as part of its all-new driver lineup for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship and beyond in a multi-year agreement. Joining Schumacher will be Russia’s Nikita Mazepin.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.