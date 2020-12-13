Funeral arrangements set for Mount Holly police officer killed in line of duty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon turned 26 years old on Sunday.
But because of a tragic shooting early Friday, family and friends are planning his funeral.
A community is grieving a law enforcement officer, considered a hero, who paid the ultimate price fighting crime in Mount Holly.
Herndon was shot and killed just after 3:30 a.m. Friday when he responded to a breaking and entering call.
The suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. Herndon was struck and later died at the hospital.
Funeral plans have been set for Officer Herndon. He will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Dec. 15 at First Baptist Church in his hometown of Kings Mountain. A public viewing will be at the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to Herndon’s Obituary with Harris Funeral Home, he was a 2017 graduate of UNC Charlotte where he majored in Criminal Justice.
“Tyler always wanted to be in law enforcement and loved his job,” Herndon’s obituary said.
Since Herndon’s death, the community in Mount Holly, Kings Mountain and across the area have expressed their support.
There is a growing vigil, with flowers, signs, balloons and gifts on his patrol car, outside of the Mount Holly police station.
There are two vigils planned for Officer Herndon – in Mount Holly and King Mountain – on Sunday. The Mount Holly candlelight vigil starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Mount Holly Municipal Complex. A celebration of life starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Kings Mountain Amphitheater.
The accused shooter, 24-year-old Joshua Tyler Funk, has been charged with murder. He will make his first court appearance on Tuesday.
