First Alert Wednesday: Wintry Precipitation Possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday will be our coldest day of the week, and is a First Alert Day, as widespread rain to a wintry mix will develop across the WBTV viewing area.
This is a complicated forecast, because a difference in a few degrees in temperatures from the surface, and at different layers of the atmosphere, can make a difference on who receives rain, freezing rain, sleet, and/or snow.
With Wednesday morning temperatures hovering around freezing near daybreak Wednesday, at the time precipitation is expected to begin, freezing rain will likely have some impacts on the morning commute.
This could lead to icy spots on area roads and bridges, so plan to use extreme caution if you have to travel Wednesday morning. Bridges and overpasses have a better chance to freeze first.
Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing through the morning hours of Wednesday and into Wednesday afternoon, allowing a transition from freezing rain to rain. However, the foothills and mountain valleys may have freezing rain lingering into the early afternoon, and this is where ice accumulation could become more problematic.
At this point, areas along and north/west of Interstate-85, across the NC foothills, will have the best chance for ice accumulations.
The NC mountains, in the higher elevations may be dealing with sleet and snow as well, with a trace to 3″ of snow possible.
Outside of our WBTV viewing area, this weather system is expected to bring a high accumulating snowfall for the Appalachian Mountains in West Virginia and Virginia. This may cause major travel issues for parts of I-77, I-81, I-64, and I-68 to our north.
Stay weather aware as we approach Wednesday!
