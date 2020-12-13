First Alert for Monday and Wednesday with much colder temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Widespread rain develops for Monday morning with clearing skies into the afternoon.
Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures develop for Tuesday with another round of widespread rain to a wintry mix likely for Wednesday.
Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures around 40 degrees in the Piedmont and lower 30s for the mountains.
Drier weather returns for Thursday and Friday with chilly temperatures continuing.
Monday is a First Alert Day as widespread rain develops for the morning commute and into the early afternoon with a wintry mix to snow possible in the higher elevations of the mountains.
Monday will be cool and rainy early with clearing skies for the late afternoon; high temperatures will be around 60 degrees for the Piedmont with lower 40s for the mountains. Rainfall amounts of 0.25″ to 1.50″ are possible on Monday, with the heaviest rain around the Monday morning commute.
More sunshine returns for Tuesday with chilly temperatures as high temperatures only reach the upper 40s for the Piedmont with upper 30s for the mountains.
A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday, with widespread rain in the Piedmont, a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet for the foothills, and a wintry mix to snow in the mountains. Wednesday high temperatures will range from around 40 degrees for the piedmont, with lower 30s for the mountains.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, with 30s for the mountains.
Saturday looks to start off the weekend dry, with scattered rain possible by Sunday with seasonably cool temperatures.
Stay safe and warm this week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
