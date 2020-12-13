Concord residents encouraged to join the 2021 Public Safety Academy

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Applications are now available for the City of Concord’s 2021 Citizen Public Safety Academy. The course will allow citizens to learn about the functions of Concord’s public safety departments, meet staff, and help evaluate services.
The nine-week academy will begin on February 2, 2021. Consecutive classes will be held each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dates and locations may change if public health orders related to the Coronavirus pandemic require limits on gatherings.
Concord Fire staff will instruct three classes, including presentations on the various services provided and how all of us can be safer in our daily lives. The Concord Police Department will instruct three classes on all department functions and give an in-depth look at its evidence-based community policing philosophy. One class each is scheduled with Communications to explain what happens when you call 911, and Emergency Management, to help you learn how the City plans for and responds to disasters and other emergencies. The ninth week will be a graduation dinner to honor academy participants.
Attendees will have the ability to participate in an exchange of information that will benefit all involved. Class size is limited to 20, and applications are due on January 19.
Applications are available for download at concordnc.gov. You may also contact Leslie Griffin at the Police Department (email: griffinl@concordnc.gov; mail: P.O. Box 308, Concord NC, 28026; fax: 704-920-6970).
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.