Charlotte Hornets fall to Toronto in the debut of Hayward & Ball

“Turnovers are always a concern,” said coach Borrego. “It’s something that we’re targeting this year; we’ve got to win the possession game. This was not the start we wanted as far as protecting the ball and valuing the basketball. I did understand and I knew there was going to be some of this sloppiness and messiness. It’s a number thing, sloppiness, poor spacing, not knowing each other, playing at a high pace and their physicality. These are the growing pains we are going to go through. We need to improve in that area and we’ll do that next game as well.”