Veterans experience holiday magic at drive-thru breakfast

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For years, Cabarrus County Veterans Services has staged a community Veterans Christmas Breakfast.
The heartwarming tradition connected, and in some cases reunited, service members spanning multiple generations. In addition to receiving a meal, they could visit with certified Veterans Services Officers and vendors to learn about benefits or receive on-the-spot assistance.
This year, the Veterans Services team was committed to continuing the tradition while making allowances for the health and safety of the honorees. This year’s event will be a drive-thru breakfast on Wednesday, December 16, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Cabarrus County Boys and Girls Club (247 Spring St NW, Concord, NC 28025).
Enjoy free biscuits, goodie bags (while supplies last) and a big “Thank You” from County staff, community partners and supporters.
Bring your insurance card for a complimentary flu vaccination provided by Cannon Pharmacy of Kannapolis. The pharmacy will offer senior and regular doses of the vaccine.
“This event is more than just sharing a meal for the holidays,” said Cabarrus County Veterans Services Director Tony R. Miller. “It’s a token of appreciation and a part of our efforts to provide the best support possible to Cabarrus veterans and their families year round. Veterans have our backs. It’s only right that we have theirs.”
For more information on the Veterans Drive-Thru Christmas Breakfast, or for assistance in securing benefits and services offered to veterans, contact Cabarrus County Veterans Services at 704-920-2869.
