Town of Harrisburg closes offices to the public beginning December 15

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Town offices will close to the public beginning next Tuesday, December 15, 2020 until further notice, and Town facility rentals are temporarily suspended. The Town is taking these necessary actions to protect its employees and residents in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the community and across the United States. All essential services of the Town will continue without disruption.