Town of Harrisburg closes offices to the public beginning December 15

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Town offices will close to the public beginning next Tuesday, December 15, 2020 until further notice, and Town facility rentals are temporarily suspended. The Town is taking these necessary actions to protect its employees and residents in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the community and across the United States. All essential services of the Town will continue without disruption.
During the time that offices are closed to the public, the Town encourages the usage of phone and email communication. Departmental contact information and COVID-19 updates can be found online at harrisburgnc.org.
See below for operational changes. Please note that it may be necessary to take further action to address safety and health concerns.
Town Hall/Customer Service
- Town Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.
- Phone, email and online services will remain active and available to serve the public.
Utility Payments
- Payments can be made online, via bank draft, over the phone or using the 24-hour drop box outside of Town Hall.
Parks and Recreation
- Parks and public restrooms remain open to the public.
Planning/Zoning/Engineering
- Permit, inspection and code enforcement services will continue during this time. However, there is likely to be delay in this service delivery.
- On-site inspections will continue but will need to be scheduled through staff.
Sanitation Services
- Garbage, recycling and bulk item collection services, provided by Waste Pro, will continue as scheduled.
- Yard debris collection, provided by the Town, will continue as scheduled, though delays may occur with collection.
- Work orders submitted to the Town will be processed by priority.
