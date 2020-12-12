Rowan Chamber December PIP to feature national business humorist speaker and songwriter Patrick Henry

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the next Power in Partnership (PIP) program will feature national business humorist speaker and songwriter Patrick Henry. The virtual program is scheduled for Thurs., Dec. 17, 7:30 a.m.
The PIP is sponsored by Rowan Helping Ministries and Rowan Meals on Wheels Rowan.
Henry’s speech title is “Rediscover the Human Connection”.
Patrick Henry is an author, SiriusXM Radio humorist, and cofounder of MonarchChem, an organic herbicide company for people who think putting poison into the ground is bad. As a former Nashville songwriter, Patrick believes “If you can’t create an emotional connection with your customers, you’re going to lose them.” During normal times, Patrick speaks over 60 times a year to companies and associations that want to build loyalty and elevate their customer and employee experience.
The PIP events will be held the Third Thursday of the Month from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
The Spring Season of PIP programs include:
• Jan. 21 – 2021 Economic Outlook from Chris Chung (NC Economic Partnership); Sponsor: Rowan EDC
• Feb. 18 - State Legislative Breakfast
• March 18 - Salute to Agri-business
• April 16 – Healthcare Speaker, sponsored by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
• May 20 – Steve Chandler, Chandler Thinks on Rowan Brand
The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day with the PIP and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.
The Chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month. The cost is $69 for members; $150 for non-members.
If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Dec. 15 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com
