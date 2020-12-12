Rowan Chamber December PIP to feature national business humorist speaker and songwriter Patrick Henry

Patrick Henry is an author, SiriusXM Radio humorist, and cofounder of MonarchChem, an organic herbicide company for people who think putting poison into the ground is bad. As a former Nashville songwriter, Patrick believes “If you can’t create an emotional connection with your customers, you’re going to lose them.” During normal times, Patrick speaks over 60 times a year to companies and associations that want to build loyalty and elevate their customer and employee experience.