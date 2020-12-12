Residents brighten up Charlotte neighborhood, get donations for food pantry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A south Charlotte neighborhood is spreading the Christmas spirit.
Holiday lights flash throughout the community, but the purpose is more than just the array of decorations.
Residents on Charlotte’s Hillside Avenue collect food for people in need.
They ask for passersby, or those wanting to see to “magical display of holiday lights” to donate non-perishable food items to take to Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in Charlotte.
Organizers say lights are on every night and food items may be dropped off through Dec. 26.
According to the Hillside Holiday Hunger Drive-through Facebook page, the community was inspired by a similar project in Greensboro.
According to organizers, Mason Schmitt, a teenager, “created the idea to collect food for Loaves & Fishes as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award in 2012.”
The first year, the food drive raised 20,000 pounds of food for people in the community living with hunger. Last year, the neighborhood raised nearly 40,000 pounds of food.
