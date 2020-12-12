Panthers Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown provides toys, bikes to local kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Panthers Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown, in partnership with Project Universal Love, Unique Caring, Faith Destiny Outreach Ministry and Project Cares, brought holiday cheer to the community to hundreds of community members on Saturday.
The event is one of multiple community events Brown has hosted since Halloween.
Children were given toys and the first 60 received bikes. Families also received items like wrapping paper, Christmas trees, and decorations.
The event started at noon, but organizers say people started lining up as early as 6 a.m. It wasn’t opened to the public, but rather to invited families.
“Families can enjoy the holidays and not have to think about what a difficult year this has been for so many,” Brown said in a press release.
