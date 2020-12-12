Officials: 3-year-old injured during drive-by shooting in Bishopville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Bishopville Police Department is now investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 3-year-old injured on Friday.
Authorities said the incident happened off Roland Road at Woodside Apartments around 9 p.m.
The child was taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention and is expected to be okay.
At this point, there are no suspects in custody and police are working to gather more details about what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
