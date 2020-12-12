Nearly 300 Santas fish for bass on Lake Norman, donate to Toys for Tots

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Wonder how Santa Claus unwinds before his massive Christmas Eve voyage?
He grabs his boat, his fishing rod and hits the lake for some fishing.
Less than two weeks before Christmas, hundreds of fishermen dressed up as Ol’ St. Nick made their way to Lake Norman for what is considered to be the “World’s Largest Santa Claus Bass Tournament.”
The event raised more than $15,000 for Toys for Tots.
The Ugly Stik World’s Largest Santa Claus Bass Tournament drew nearly 300 anglers to compete in a one-day bass fishing tournament dressed as the fabled Christmas icon.
The event, sponsored by fishing rod maker Ugly Stik, took place on Lake Norman and established a new world record for the largest fishing tournament contested by anglers dressed as Santa Claus, according to a press release.
Participants donated an estimated $15,000-plus worth of new toys to Toys for Tots to help make Christmas possible for area children.
“This year especially, we felt people needed an event like this one. It’s hard to see so many Santas in one place and have a bad time. Ugly Stik has always been about having fun and just catching fish—and what a better example of that than this,” said Ugly Stik Vice President of Marketing Jon Schlosser. “We’re excited by the turnout and proud to own the world record but we’re even more excited to help bring Christmas to so many kids who might not otherwise have one this year.”
The Ugly Stik World’s Largest Santa Claus Bass Tournament officials said the tournament followed social-distancing procedure and safety guidelines.
Participants were provided neck gaiters designed to look like Santa’s beard to cover their mouth and nose while weigh-in times were staggered to remove contact between two-angler teams.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.