Multiple chances for rain ahead with a First Alert for Monday and Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered, light rain will develop overnight into early Sunday morning with more breaks of sunshine for Sunday afternoon.
A First Alert has been issued for Monday as widespread rain develops with a wintry mix to snow possible in the mountains.
A First Alert has also been issued for Wednesday with another round of rain, and a chance for a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow possible in the foothills and mountains. Chilly temperatures develop through next week.
Scattered, light rain is expected overnight into early Sunday morning with a trace to 0.25 inches of rainfall. Sunday morning low temperatures will be in the lower 50s for the Piedmont and lower 40s for the mountains with some patchy fog around daybreak. Sunday will feature more breaks of sunshine during the day, as mild afternoon temperatures warm into the 60s for the Piedmont, and 50s for the mountains.
Monday is a First Alert Day as widespread rain develops Sunday night into Monday afternoon with a wintry mix to snow possible in the mountains.
Monday will be cool and rainy with high temperatures in the 50s for the piedmont, with lower 40s for the mountains. Rainfall amounts of 0.50 inch to 1.50 inches are possible on Monday with the heaviest rain around daybreak Monday.
More sunshine returns for Tuesday with chilly temperatures as high temperatures only reach the upper 40s for the Piedmont with upper 30s for the mountains.
A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday with widespread rain in the Ppiedmont, a wintry mix for the foothills and a mix to snow in the mountains.
Wednesday looks to also be our coldest day of the week with highs only in the lower 40s for the Piedmont, and 30s for the mountains.
Drier weather is expected for next Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with 30s for the mountains.
Enjoy Sunday’s mild temperatures!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.