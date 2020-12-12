Mild weekend but a wet start to the week

We will get a break from Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Lows will fall to around the freezing mark and highs will be in the upper 40s on Tuesday. Another round of precipitation approaches on Wednesday. A First Alert has been issued because rain is likely – with a possible winter mix for the mountains and foothills. It is too early for specific details, but this is something we’re keeping a close eye on, with lows close to freezing and highs only in the mid 40s on Wednesday.