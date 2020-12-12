Mild weekend but a wet start to the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you have outdoor plans this weekend, expect unseasonably mild temperatures for mid-December. We will reach the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight temps will only fall to the low 50s. There is a small possibility of a few showers on Saturday afternoon in the mountains and any of us could start to pick up a few showers during the night tonight. More showers could arrive on Sunday evening. Otherwise, most of the daylight hours this weekend will be dry.
Monday is a different story. A First Alert has been issued for the first half of the day. Rain will move in on Sunday night and last into the first half of Monday. The rain could be heavy at times and could make for a slow Monday morning commute. The higher elevations could see a light winter mix at times, but temperatures look too warm for any problems at this point. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
We will get a break from Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Lows will fall to around the freezing mark and highs will be in the upper 40s on Tuesday. Another round of precipitation approaches on Wednesday. A First Alert has been issued because rain is likely – with a possible winter mix for the mountains and foothills. It is too early for specific details, but this is something we’re keeping a close eye on, with lows close to freezing and highs only in the mid 40s on Wednesday.
We will wrap up the week with dry weather and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
