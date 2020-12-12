Gaston County businesses adapting on second night of state curfew

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday marks night two of the state’s modified stay-at-home order, and while hours are cut, businesses are doing what they can to make the most out of it.
In Gastonia, Pita Wheel is serving up its signature fresh fries and hot sandwiches on a new schedule thanks to the state’s curfew.
“Through the week Monday through Thursday we’re going to be open until 9 and we’ll see how this weekend goes as far as alcohol sales for our last hour and see if we’ll stay open that additional hour until 10,” said Amanda Gardener. from Pita Wheel.
Cavendish Brewery in Gastonia already updated its operating hours on the doors and staff members said things have been steady the past two days; however, they won’t know how much the curfew will affect business until time passes.
In Belmont, Sammy’s Neighborhood Pub is adding an extra treat to its to-go menu.
“Obviously we have to do last call about 8:45 and then after that between 9 and 10 we can do to go beer and wine as well,” said Bill Miller with Sammy’s Neighborhood Pub.
Old Stone Steakhouse in Belmont is also closing its dining room at 9 pm, and is now only accepting reservations for dine-in.
The modified stay-at-home order is in effect until 5 p.m. Jan. 8.
