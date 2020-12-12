Friends, family mourn the loss of Mount Holly officer shot and killed Friday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A town is in shock and disbelief after hearing one of their police officers was shot and killed in the line of duty. Officer Tyler Herndon responded to a call of a breaking and entering in Mount Holly. That’s when police say a man shot and killed him. Herndon was just two days shy of his 26th birthday.
Neighbors and relatives have been coming by the Mount Holly police department since this happened to drop off cards and flowers on officer Herndon’s police cruiser. Family members also stopped by, and they were absolutely overcome with emotion.
“Our family is just tore,” said Campbell. “I mean, he had such a great future ahead of him. We expected before too long he’d be proposing to his girlfriend and to actually get to have his own family. And that boy took it from him and I’m so mad at him for that.”
Loss comes in many forms but when it comes to family, it cuts deep. Family you were born into, family you work with. Both are in pain tonight. Heather Campbell remembers her cousin, officer Tyler Herndon as a loyal and loving man. She took the long walk to his patrol car this afternoon after residents in Mt. Holly draped it in flowers and honor. Campbell says Herndon wanted to be an FBI agent but was told he had to be an officer for two years. He came in just shy of that.
“He was almost there; he almost made it.”
Early Friday morning around 3:30 a.m., Herndon and several other officers rolled out to a reported breaking and entering of a car wash. That’s when officials say they encountered Joshua Funk. Funk allegedly pulled a gun and fired toward the officers during the confrontation. Herndon was the only one hit.
“He didn’t deserve it he really didn’t. He’s not the type to pull his gun out on somebody, and I don’t even think he pulled his gun out. I think it was the second police officer that had to shoot because he was already on the ground,” said Campbell.
As Funk was being arrested, Herndon was being rushed to the hospital. His fight ended hours later when he succumbed to his injuries.
“We’ve lost a hero today.”
Don Roper, the Chief of Police in Mount Holly at times fighting back tears took the role of healer and comforter guiding the department through troubled waters.
“We’re hurting. Our family is hurting. But we will rely on each other to get through this.”
Late Friday afternoon, the body of officer Herndon returned home draped in the American flag. Thousands of people pulling off to the side of the road or over overpasses to show that they too, grieve with the family.
“I love that people were pulling off to the side of the road and standing outside of their cars to give their respect,” a tearful Campbell said.
While the department heals, other nearby police departments and Sheriff’s offices will pick up the slack by running on emergency calls in Mounty Holly. It’s just something you do when you wear the badge. Now, plans need to be made and comforting words written to say goodbye.
“Tyler, I love you so much. I will miss you more then you will ever know,” Campbell said.
Flags all over the state have been lowered to half-staff in honor of officer Herndon.
