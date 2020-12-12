Friends, family mourn the loss of Mount Holly officer shot and killed Friday morning

Loss comes in many forms but when it comes to family, it cuts deep. Family you were born into, family you work with. Both are in pain tonight. Heather Campbell remembers her cousin, officer Tyler Herndon as a loyal and loving man. She took the long walk to his patrol car this afternoon after residents in Mt. Holly draped it in flowers and honor. Campbell says Herndon wanted to be an FBI agent but was told he had to be an officer for two years. He came in just shy of that.