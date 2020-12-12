Bacot, No. 16 North Carolina beat North Carolina Central

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 North Carolina stopped a two-game slide by holding off North Carolina Central for a 73-67 victory.
Caleb Love and Day’Ron Sharpe scored 12 points apiece for the Tar Heels, and Andrew Platek finished with 11.
N.C. Central scored the final nine points of the game. C.J. Keyser had 19 points for the Eagles, and Justin Whatley finished with 13.
