AMBER ALERT: Charlotte police looking for five missing children believed to be in danger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for five children in Charlotte. Police believe they may be with their mother who suffers from mental health issues.
Police with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are looking for 32-year-old Joreka Izquierdo and the five children. Police say Izquierdo suffers from mental health issues. They believe the children may be in danger.
Police say an Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Uriel Baylor, 14-year-old Darnell Carden, 3-year-old King Carden, 3-year-old Queen Carden, and 2-year-old Pharoah Carden.
Police say Izquierdo made statements indicating she may travel toward Miami, Florida. She is known to drive a dark blue 2011 Audi Q7 with the North Carolina license plate: A861SP. Police say the license plate may be removed.
Police say a family member notified them at 6:37 p.m. Friday that she was worried about her five siblings and their mother.
If you know where Izquierdo or her five children may be, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
