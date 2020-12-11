Scattered rain Saturday night, with a First Alert Monday with widespread rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly mornings and mild afternoons continue for the weekend, with scattered rain possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
A First Alert has been issued for Monday, as widespread rain develops, with a wintry mix to snow possible in the mountains. Chilly temperatures develop for next week, with another round of rain to a wintry mix possible for next Wednesday.
Overnight into Saturday morning will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with chilly low temperatures in the 40s.
Saturday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day, with high temperatures back into the mid-60s for the piedmont, and lower 50s for the mountains.
Scattered, light rain is expected Saturday night into early Sunday morning, with Sunday low temperatures around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.
Sunday will feature a few spotty rain showers early, yet more breaks of sunshine should develop during the day, as mild afternoon temperatures continue.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will once again be in the mid-60s, with highs in the lower 50s for the mountains.
Monday is a First Alert Day, as widespread rain develops Sunday night into Monday afternoon, with a wintry mix to snow possible in the mountains.
Monday will be cool and rainy, with high temperatures in the lower 50s for the piedmont, with lower 40s for the mountains. Rainfall amounts of 0.50″ to 1.50″ are possible on Monday.
More sunshine returns for Tuesday, with chilly temperatures, as high temperatures only reach the upper 40s for the piedmont, with upper 30s for the mountains.
Another round of scattered rain and a wintry mix is possible for Wednesday, with mid-40s for the piedmont, and upper 30s for the mountains.
Drier weather is expected for next Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, with 30s for the mountains.
Enjoy the milder temperatures this weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.