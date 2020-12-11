Rock Hill restaurant in McCrory’s location pays homage to ‘Friendship Nine’

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -In 1961, nine men walked into McCrory’s five and dime restaurant and sat at a segregated lunch counter.
The group was arrested for trespassing shortly after taking their seats. Instead of paying bail, they all served jail time - gaining national attention for the move.
Now, almost 60 years later, one of the nine will sit at the same lunch counter for dinner in a restaurant paying homage to their bravery.
If anyone takes a walk down Main Street in Rock Hill, there is no way to miss the huge sign dedicated to the Friendship Nine. This Friday, there is a new type of dedication happening.
”We have the original stools, the original foot rails,” says executive chef and owner Rob Masone.
This restaurant is fittingly called Kounter. Masone is paying homage to the nine men who created waves at this same counter almost sixty years ago.
”I never really dug into the history of it until we started looking at the space a couple years ago and we just fell in love with it,” says Masone. “We fell in love with the history.”
The nine broke racial barriers when they decided to sit in at McCrory’s lunch counter in 1961. A simple order landed them in jail where they decided to stay—creating the movement Jail, No Bail.
”This was really not that long ago. I mean it really was not. The world has changed so much since then,” he says.
The coffee stains on the counter, rust on the seats and dings in the foot rail still show the story of the Friendship Nine’s brave actions. Masone says the best to tell it though is David Williamson himself, who sat right in the middle.
”To sit here with Mr. Williamson specifically and to watch him just talk with me and rub his hand over a piece of history that he hasn’t physically seen since then, it was extremely moving to me,” he says.
On opening night, Williamson will be sitting in the same seat, this time enjoying a meal at the same counter that landed him in jail years ago.
”In 1961, they were refused service and in 2020 they’ll be the first to receive service,” says Masone.
The Friendship Nine were cleared of their crimes back in 2015. The restaurant is having a soft opening tonight. The restaurant officially opens this Tuesday. The restaurant’s website is here.
