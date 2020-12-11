Police officer killed in Gaston County shooting identified

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mount Holly police officer fatally shot at a car wash in Gaston County Friday morning has been identified as 25-year-old Tyler Avery Herndon.
Charlotte police say two other people, including the suspect, were injured in the shooting.
Gaston County Communications confirms they received the call about an officer shot around 3:30 a.m. near the Mt. Holly Car Wash on Beatty Drive. The area is off Highway 273 near Interstate 85.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers tried to engage with an armed breaking and entering suspect when the shots were exchanged between the suspect and several Mount Holly officers. A Gaston County police officer was also involved.
The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Funk, and Officer Herndon were both shot, officials say, and at least one other person was hurt. Police say Officer Herndon was taken to Caromont Main with serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead just before 10:30 a.m.
Officials say Officer Herndon had been with the Mount Holly Police Department for less than two years.
No information has been released about the third person injured, but CMPD says no other officers were injured.
The three officers were placed on administrative leave to ensure their respective department policies and procedures were followed, which is standard procedure.
Funk suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Caromont Main with minor injuries. He was treated and taken to the Gaston County Jail. He faces charges of felony first-degree murder, according to online records.
At 8 a.m., there was still a heavy police presence and Beatty Drive was blocked. Police expect the area to be closed for several hours as detectives investigate.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. The Internal Affairs Bureau with the Mount Holly Police Department will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed during the incident, police say, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” CMPD tweeted.
Gastonia Police posted “our thoughts and prayers are with Mount Holly Police.”
