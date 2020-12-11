Person killed in crash involving school bus in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash involving a school bus in north Charlotte Friday morning.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road near Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. Medic confirmed one person was killed, but did not provide any further details.
Police have not said what may have led to the crash or if any other injuries were reported. Officers had the road closed at the scene.
There is no word on what school the bus was from or if any students were on board at the time of the wreck.
The identity of the person killed has not been released.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
