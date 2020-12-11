Officer, two others hurt in shooting at car wash in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people, including a Mount Holly police officer, were hurt in a shooting in Gaston County Friday morning.
Gaston County Communications confirms they received the call about an officer shot around 3:30 a.m. near the Mt. Holly Car Wash on Beatty Drive.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers tried to engage with an armed breaking and entering suspect when the shooting happened. The suspect and a Mount Holly police officer were shot, officials say, and at least one other person was hurt.
Gaston County EMS says three people were transported from the scene. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
At 8 a.m., there was still a heavy police presence and Beatty Drive was blocked.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” CMPD tweeted.
We’re working to learn more information. Check back for updates as we gather more details surrounding the shooting.
