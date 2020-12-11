More like Easter than Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine will mix with just a few high clouds today and afternoon readings will rebound to the Spring-like upper 60s, 15° warmer than we should be for this time of the year.
We’ll stay dry and cool – but not cold – tonight with lows mainly in the 40s.
A mixture of clouds and sun is in the forecast Saturday with more unseasonably warm afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s. A weak front will cross the WBTV viewing area Saturday night with just a couple of spotty showers; really, no big deal.
Behind the front, Sunday will be delightfully warm with highs close to 70°! Enjoy it, because things will start to go downhill in quick fashion as a much more potent storm system throws rain back our way Sunday night and Monday.
Monday is a First Alert Day! A strong storm moving up from Georgia will bring rain right from the get-go Monday.
Expect a wet commute and it may be cold enough for a wintry mix in the mountains. By the time the storm pulls away late in the day, most of the WBTV viewing area will have received one to two inches of rain.
Monday will also bring an abrupt end to our warm weather! High temps will tumble back to the more seasonal lower 50s Monday and stay close to 50° through at least the midweek period.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
