Mecklenburg County health officials talk COVID-19 as new restrictions go into effect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health leaders are sounding the alarm after seeing more video surface on social media showing crowded bars and nightclubs.
Part of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s new order will clamp down on that, forcing businesses to stop selling alcohol by 9 p.m. A statewide curfew of 10 p.m. also goes into effect Friday night.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris wanted to make it clear during a press conference Friday afternoon that many businesses are following the rules.
However, she says the ones that are not, are contributing to the cases and hospitalizations across our area.
During the press conference, she showed video that she says was posted to social media of QC Social Lounge in uptown Charlotte.
The video shows crowds of people dancing without masks or social distancing.
Harris said she wants people to make smart decisions for themselves and their community.
“They took the risk of going to that facility. The problem is that it’s not just a risk to them, it’s a risk to others in the community when they expose themselves like that,” she said. “We are asking everybody to do what you need to do. When you walk into a place that looks like that, the best thing you can do is turn around and walk out.”
Hospital leaders also discussed the covid-19 vaccine.
Both Atrium and Novant Health are awaiting shipments of the vaccine.
Harris said healthcare workers will continue to work to keep up with the demand for testing as they begin vaccinations.
“There may be times when we’re ready to do testing and vaccinating at the same time in the same location, so we’re looking at all of that,” she said. “We’re committed to making sure that testing is available because along with vaccination that is one of the key elements that we have available to us to try to manage this pandemic.”
CVS is also ramping up hiring efforts to help with vaccinations.
A spokesperson told WBTV they are hiring 15,000 people to assist in these vaccinations.
300 of those positions are in North Carolina and 36 in Charlotte.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.