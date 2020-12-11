Kilgore officer hospitalized with COVID-19 makes it home to recover completely

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas law enforcement officer hospitalized with COVID-19 is now recovering at home.
Kilgore Police Officer Joey Johnston was hospitalized at Longview’s CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in November.
Now at home, his mother says it was prayers that brought her son home.
Hospitalized for three weeks, with his mother supporting him in the parking lot every day, the 30-year-old Kilgore police detective lost an astonishing 50 pounds fighting COVID-19
“We were within minutes of him having to be intubated, and that’s not a good situation for anybody. He was fighting that virus so hard, he lost almost two pounds every day he was in there,” says mother Susan Johnston.
Fellow KPD officers met and prayed with Joey’s mother, supporting her effort.
Susan has no doubt that her son was saved by prayers.
“It wasn’t just my prayers, it was all the prayers of everybody that helped me. Thank you to everybody,” she says.
So weak at one time, Joey is now starting to walk on his own.
“And to think he was incapable of walking. Being so vulnerable is something he’s never experienced and doesn’t want anyone else to experience. He’s doing well. He’s just so thankful to be home,” Susan says.
Susan came to the hospital every day with this sign and supporting Joey.
She now sits on the front porch of his house and talks to him through the window.
Susan has one more thing to cross off the list.
“I desperately want to put my arms around my boy, give him a big hug and a kiss,” she says.
Susan Johnston hopes Joey will be out of quarantine by January.
She says Joey is looking forward to the day when he can go back to work .
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.