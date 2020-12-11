Kannapolis City Schools to return to remote learning in January

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis City Schools will return to remote learning during January due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and community spread in Cabarrus County.
Following a recent spike in community spread and after discussion with the Cabarrus Health Alliance and Rowan County Health Department, Kannapolis City Board of Education has made the decision to move students and staff into Plan C.
Officials say Plan C is to be implemented when COVID-19 metrics worsen significantly enough to require suspension of in-person instruction and the implementation of remote learning for all students.
KCS will move to Plan C Remote-Only Instruction for all students (PK-12) beginning Jan. 5, 2021 through Jan. 15, 2021. The board will revisit this issue at their January board meeting.
Children’s school will share specific information that you will need to know before the child’s last in-person day to be sure they have the items they will need for remote-only instruction.
Parents will also receive more information about student meal service and assistance with technology questions.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.