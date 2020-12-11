Deputies: 10-year-old boy dies after shooting in Catawba County

A 10-year-old died shortly after being shot in Catawba County Friday, according to officials. (Source: Unsplash)
By WBTV Web Staff | December 11, 2020 at 2:37 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 3:26 PM

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 10-year-old boy has died after being shot in Catawba County Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. on Woodleaf Court, which is near Emmanuel Church Road in Conover. Deputies first said the boy was seriously injured before confirming just after 3 p.m. that he had died.

There is no word on what led to the shooting and no names have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

