Crime Stoppers: CMPD looking for suspect who wore mask, UGG boots during armed robbery in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify a masked suspect who robbed a convenience store in east Charlotte.
The incident happened Saturday, November 28 shortly after 11 p.m. at the GM Food Mart on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.
Surveillance footage from the store shows a masked man walk into the business and immediately approach the front counter. Police say the man was armed with a gun.
“The suspect entered the business. He then approached the victim in this case which was the cashier of the business. He then pulled a gun out and demanded cash from the register,” said Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect giving commands to customers in the store too. Johnson said it is rare to see a suspect rob a business while customers are still in the building.
“Usually, you have suspects that wait for patrons that’s inside the stores to leave before they proceed with robbing a business, but in this case the suspect was very confident in how he carried out this robbery,” said Johnson.
The entire robbery happened in less than 30 seconds. The suspect leaves the building once he has received money from the register.
“You see how fast that clerk was moving,” noted Johnson. “He wanted to make sure he followed through with every command that suspect was giving in order to come back to work the next day.”
The suspect was wearing a Halloween mask, a hoodie bearing the words, ‘Smoker’s Choice’, and brown UGG boots.
“I think those are identifiers that people would be able to pick up on,” said the detective. “You don’t see many males wearing UGG boots to rob convenience stores so it’s very distinct clothing. We want to catch him as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
