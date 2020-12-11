Community mourns loss of Mount Holly police officer killed in line of duty

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The community is mourning after a Mount Holly police officer was fatally shot near a Gaston County car wash Friday morning.
Tyler Avery Herndon, 25, was one of several officers responding to a breaking and entering call around 3:30 a.m. off Beatty Drive. When officers encountered the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Joshua Tyler Funk, several shots were fired. Herndon was shot and taken to the hospital, where he died several hours later.
Funk was shot and treated for minor injuries. He was released from the hospital and charged with murder. No other officers were hurt in the shooting.
Herndon had been an officer with the Mount Holly Police Department for less than two years.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share that our brother Officer Tyler Herndon passed away as a result of injuries sustained from this morning’s shooting,” the Mount Holly Police Department posted on Facebook. “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Just before 1 p.m., a police escort travelled down I-85 to transport officer Herndon to the Medical Examiner’s office.
Dozens of people stopped by the Mounty Holly Police Department to drop off food, water and flowers to show support for the department. Members of the community said its a time to support each other in the midst of tragedy.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” CMPD tweeted of the situation.
Gastonia Police posted “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mount Holly Police.”
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 issued a statement, saying, “We are sadden to hear the news from our Gaston County brethren. Our condolences go out to the Mount Holly Police Department. We are keeping Officer Tyler Herndon’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers. It is situations like these that highlight the dangers officers face every day across our country.”
The Shelby Police Department wrote, “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the men and women of the Mt. Holly Police Department and the Herndon family for their loss today. Our prayers will be with you all throughout this journey.”
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. The Internal Affairs Bureau with the Mount Holly Police Department will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed during the incident, police say, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.
The three other officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is protocol.
