Charlotte tenant says management won’t fix several maintenance issues in his apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man moved his family into a luxury apartment complex, hoping for a luxury experience. But he’s had nothing but issues and no follow ups to get the issues resolved.
Terrell Murphy pays over $1,400 a month in rent. For that amount, he doesn’t believe he’s getting his money’s worth.
“I can’t believe that they haven’t fixed any issues that they said they would come fix,” said Murphy.
He moved into the Citra Luxury Apartments in Dec. 2019.
Since then, he says it’s been nothing but issues starting with his dishwasher.
“We tried to do some of our dishes and we noticed the dishwasher wasn’t hooked up, and we put in a work request and it’s quite some time before we heard from them.”
That was in December.
Murphy says, after maintenance eventually came out, they said the contractors made a mistake when they were renovating the apartment, but nothing was actually done to fix this issue.
Also in the kitchen - an issue with the microwave, which started in July of this year.
“We’re going to start the microwave and see what happens,” said Murphy. “Now if you’ll notice, it just got dimmer in here.”
And he says the microwave won’t heat his food properly.
Someone came out about three times but never fixed it.
It’s another problem in his children’s room where he says water is somehow getting in and soaking his floor.
You can see what looks like mold starting to spread.
“We went up to the manager and we said, ‘hey are you guys going to come and fix this mold issue or figure out what the issue is’ and then she told us ‘oh we didn’t even here anything from the maintenance man.’”
WBTV contacted Citra apartments, but they directed us to corporate.
WBTV also reached out to their management company but didn’t get a response.
Finally, we contacted the Better Business Bureau to see what can be done to help tenants who have reached out to management for help.
According to the President of the Better Business Bureau Tom Bartholomy, “Normally the standard lease agreements are pretty vague on this. They’ll say something like the landlord has a reasonable amount of time to get things corrected before he can be found in violation of the lease.”
He says hold on to documentation and know the exact times you put in a complaint and called in case you need to bring that up at a later time.
“It’s disappointing knowing that you’re paying so much money and you would think that their maintenance issues would be resolved in a timely fashion but it’s just not getting done,” said Murphy.
Since WBTV’s calls, Murphy says the apartment complex said they’re going to bleach the black spots, but he still doesn’t know what they are or where they’re coming from. The other issues with the microwave and dishwasher are unresolved.
