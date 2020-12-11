Bustling bars, restaurants quiet down on Friday as curfew goes into effect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The busy streets of uptown Charlotte and South End came to a screeching halt Friday as the state’s curfew commenced.
In South End, speakeasy style bar Room 1812 was only open for four hours Friday night.
Typically they’re open from 5 pm to 2 am on Friday’s and Saturday’s but due to the modified stay at home order those hours were cut short.
Assistant General Manager Christopher Harris said they would be considering opening earlier to accommodate guests in the future.
“We’re going to on Saturday’s start opening at 4 o clock and we might update that to even 3,” Harris said
Friday afternoon the Mecklenburg County Health Department showed a video of a crowded event at QC Social Lounge. The video site was jam packed with people, many of which weren’t wearing masks.
The establishment was set to co-host a roaring twenties VIP sit down dinner and drinks Friday night from 6-11pm but sponsors confirmed that they cancelled in compliance with the modified stay at home order.
We also stopped by Big Ben Pub. Workers didn’t want to go on camera but said last call for alcohol would be at 8:45 and meal orders at 9:30.
Bars, pubs, and restaurants aren’t the only ones racing against the clock.
Elijah Tucker was on his way to circus practice to go over routines with his crew and despite running late, he said they’d wrap up well before 10.
“We get it done, we sanitize and everything after we’re done and then head home of course. We’ll be done, we’re very efficient,” Tucker said.
WBTV reached out to CMPD to see if QC Social Lounge had violated any COVID-19 regulations.
They sent us paperwork that showed they QC Social had one violation in April and another in September.
