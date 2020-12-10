18-year-old driver killed after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old driver was killed after he lost control of his vehicle, ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Charlotte.
The incident happened on Brief Road on Dec. 6 at 2:25 a.m.
CMPD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash where an SUV had run off the road and struck a tree.
When officer arrived, they found a Toyota 4Runner off the road, and the unresponsive driver still in the vehicle.
The driver, identified as 18-year-old Jabe Isaac Wilhoit, was taken to Atrium Health – CMC Main with serious injuries. There were no other occupants in the SUV.
On Dec. 8, Wilhoit died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at Atrium Health.
The initial investigation revealed that the Toyota 4Runner, driven by Wilhoit, was headed east on Brief Road when he lost control. The Toyota crossed the center lane divider and ran off the road to the left.
The Toyota then crashed into a tree on the driver’s side, rotated, and came to rest off the road.
Police say a passerby saw the crashed SUV and called 911 to report the incident. He did not witness the crash.
At this time, police say it does not appear any other vehicle was involved.
Excessive speed is a contributing factor, and toxicology reports are pending to determine impairment.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
