Warm through the weekend - rain by Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a few cool days (and cold nights!), we returned to the 60s today! We will remain dry and mild through most the weekend.
Highs will be in the 60s every day and lows will creep up too. We’ll bottom out in the upper 30s tonight.
Then we’ll only drop to the 40s or 50s over the weekend. There looks to be a small rain chance Saturday night. It looks like just a few showers though. They shouldn’t slow you down too much.
The better rain chance - and now a First Alert, is on Monday. The models are finally agreeing that rain is likely for the first part of Monday.
You may not want to think about the Monday morning commute just yet - but that is what should be impacted. There could even be snow showers for the mountains. Highs will back off to the mid 50s for highs and 20s or 30s for lows next week.
There is another chance for rain on Wednesday. This one could also be wintry for the mountains. Outside of the mountains, highs will be in the low 50s.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
