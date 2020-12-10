Warm stretch, few weekend showers in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will continue to govern our weather over the next couple of days with the promised warming trend kicking in today!
Sunshine will mix with just a few high clouds today and afternoon readings will rebound to the middle 60s – well above where we should be for this time of the year. Mostly clear skies are back in the forecast tonight. While it will be chilly – with lows in the 30s – it won’t be quite as cold as recent nights.
Mostly sunny skies are back in the forecast on Friday with more warm afternoon readings in the middle 60s.
Under partly cloudy skies, high temperatures will stay in the unseasonably warm 60s over the weekend. Dry conditions should prevail during the daylight hours, though our next chance for showers will come Saturday night. As stated previously, this does not appear to be a very strong system, so with any luck, we’ll just get a couple of showers Saturday night and that’ll be about it.
Beyond the weekend, a stronger storm system looks to arrive pre-dawn Monday, bringing a round of potentially heavier rain back to the region and perhaps a wintry mix to the mountains.
With the above in mind, I’ve declared Monday a First Alert day, as it appears that at least the morning commute will be wet and high temps will tumble back to the more seasonal lower 50s Monday and stay there through at least the midweek period.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
