Southwest Charlotte car theft caught on camera, family searching for car, belongings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Most people take extra time during the winter to warm their car up before running back in the house - but for one family, this morning routine opened the door for a crime.
“Usually in the morning we have our routine, we start getting the girls ready for school. I came out to warm the car up cause it was about thirty degrees yesterday morning,” said Tony Wint whose car was stolen.
He ran back inside to grab his daughters and help them put their jackets on, minutes later the unthinkable happened.
“As I’m walking out the door, the doorbell rings. My neighbor said ‘hey somebody just stole your car,’” Wint said.
The Wint’s Ring doorbell camera caught the whole thing on camera.
The two-and-a-half minute video clip showed a person pacing back and forth from multiple homes across the street.
Then a minute later you can hear the car screeching out of the driveway and speeding down the street.
Wint and his daughters were still inside their home when the theft happened. He said he spent maybe three to four minutes inside before the incident happened.
Now the spot where their Mazda used to sit is full of ashy tire marks, which serve as a painful reminder of their stolen car which also had Christmas gifts and Wint’s security badge inside.
“I can’t even work right now because of that,” he said.
Now he has start the paperwork process over again before heading back to work as a TSA agent.
Despite this, Wint and his wife Jeneba said they’re thankful nobody was hurt and that their neighbors had their back.
“It’s just good to have people who still have care and concern for their neighbors,” Jeneba said.
Their search is just getting started but they want whomever is responsible to hear this message, loud and clear.
“You may have considered this something to do for fun, joy ride, I don’t really know what your intentions were but it has a big drastic negative impact on the family that you do stuff like this to,” Jeneba said.
They have already filed a police report with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The car is a gray Mazda CX-5 license plate HKP-9501. This license plate also has the coat of arms and shield of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated on it.
They’re asking if you see the vehicle to please call police.
