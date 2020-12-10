Second Burke Co. school in a week hit by COVID cluster, moves to remote learning

HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - A second school in Burke County this week has shifted to 100 percent remote learning after five staffers tested positive for COVID-19.
Icard Elementary went to online learning earlier this fall after a similar incident. No students have tested positive, but officials say close contacts involving other staffers and students have been notified to watch for symptoms. The news comes a day after Hildebran Elementary shifted to remote learning.
Five staffers there were identified as positive cases. No students at Hildebran have tested positive and parents say they have seen no issues with their children. The shift to remote learning comes just before the Christmas break and means students at both Icard and Hildebran Elementary schools will not be back in the classroom until the first week of January - at the earliest.
Burke County has been hard-hit lately with coronavirus cases. The School Board will meet next week and is expected to discuss what, if anything, should be changed with next semester’s schedule.
Meanwhile both affected schools will be sanitized but no one other than the cleaning crews will be allowed in the building for at least two weeks.
