3 schools move to remote learning in Lancaster County due to COVID-19

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three schools are switching to remote learning due to COVID-19 causing staff shortages in Lancaster County.
AR Rucker Middle, Indian Land High and Lancaster High will transition to virtual learning on Monday, Dec. 14.
AR Rucker Middle
At this time, officials say Rucker is experiencing a shortage of staff. Because Rucker is short-staffed, it limits the ability to cover all classes.
To ensure students and staff are as safe as possible, Rucker is transitioning to an online learning model for all Rucker students from Dec. 14 until Dec. 22.
All instructions will be virtual until Dec. 22. The holiday break will be from Dec. 23, 2020, through Jan. 1, 2021.
An alternate lunch was provided Thursday to all B-Day students and the students ate in their classrooms. In addition, all activities/practices are canceled. Again, this is precautionary, because so few staff available.
A-Day students will resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. B-Day students will resume face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Meals will be available for pick up from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. in the bus loop of Lancaster High School on Friday, Dec.11 and 18. The parent will need the student’s PowerSchool ID number in order to receive the food bag.
Indian Land High
Officials say Indian Land High School is experiencing a severe shortage of faculty and staff due to COVID-19. Because Indian Land High is so short-staffed, it limits the ability to respond to possible emergencies that may arise and the coverage of classes.
To ensure students and staff are as safe as possible, Indian Land High is transitioning to an online learning model for all ILHS students until December 22, 2020. All instruction will be virtual through Dec. 22 and all students will be required to access their classes via Google Meet.
Officials say teachers will be sending out the links and additional information before Monday, Dec. 14.
Students who attend the Lancaster Career Center for classes may attend if they provide their own transportation.
A-Day students will resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. B-Day students will resume face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. All end-of-course testing will be postponed until our return on Jan. 4, including the virtual student Biology 1 end-of-course originally scheduled for Friday, Dec 11.
Lunches will be available for pick-up on Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to students enrolled at Indian Land High School ONLY.
All athletic contests and practices will be postponed until after the shutdown and may resume on Dec. 28.
Lancaster High
Officials say Lancaster High School is experiencing a severe shortage of faculty and staff due to COVID-19. Because LHS is so short-staffed, it limits the ability to respond to possible emergencies that may arise and the coverage of classes.
To ensure students and staff are as safe as possible, Lancaster High is transitioning to an online learning model for all Lancaster High students until Jan. 4, 2021.
End-of-Course exams will be postponed until after winter break. All instruction will be virtual until Janu. 4, 2021. Students who are also Lancaster Career Center students may still attend classes with their own transportation.
A-Day students will resume face-to-face instruction on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. B-Day students will resume face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Meals will be available for pickup on Fridays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the LHS bus loop.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.