SCDHEC meeting sheds additional light on state’s vaccine distribution plan

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina’s health agency expects to get shipments for Pfizer’s vaccine as early as Monday.
In the agency’s board meeting on Thursday, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (DHEC) immunization director had more information on the state’s distribution timeline.
The immunization director says Pfizer’s vaccine approval could possibly come as early as Saturday. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) advisory panel recommended the agency authorize emergency use.
The Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) advisory committee is supposed to meet within the next few days.
After the CDC’s meeting, White says the Food and Drug Administration could approve the Pfizer vaccine Saturday.
That is what puts the state at the Monday timeline. Pfizer vaccines will go to health care workers across the state.
Moderna is different. White says that vaccine will not get to the state until after Christmas. The date White gave was Dec. 28, but that is not final. He says those will go to nursing homes for both residents and staff.
DHEC says the state has 15 centers ready to store the soon-to-be approved vaccines. 200 centers have completed enrollment applications to give people the vaccine. Another 700 are in the application process.
The vaccine providers aforementioned have to give out 975 Pfizer vaccines within 10 days. A provider can order more than 4,800 Pfizer vaccinations for populations.
Some of the state’s Moderna doses will got to CVS and Walgreens to help vaccinate people living and working in nursing homes.
DHEC’s immunization director Stephen White says the agency cannot vaccinate people alone so it will be relying on those providers to help cover small sites.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s plan was approved by a federal team back in October, but the new updates give more insight on what phase two might look like.
White expects a much larger dose supply for phase two. That will bring in not only more people, but larger recruitment efforts for providers. That is where pharmacies in grocery stores comes in. DHEC will also recruit other providers like homeless shelters and colleges to help get as much of the state vaccinated.
There is still work to be done with convincing some people to get the vaccine.
”I’m not gonna take it,” says John Leonard, who is not getting the vaccine. ”I just don’t trust something that came that quickly.”
”I believe that the scientist know a whole lot more about the vaccines than we do and I’m gonna trust in their judgement,” says Paula Gilliam, who is taking the vaccine.
White says he expects about 200,000 to 300,000 vaccines by the end of December. Then, weekly shipments when more vaccines are available.
