New life for Concord church facing foreclosure

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord church that was on the verge of extinction by foreclosure just a few months ago has literally gotten a new lease on life. WBTV first reported about the financial troubles at the Rock Hill AME Zion Church back in January, but since then a lot of progress has been made, some might even call it a miracle.
On Thursday church members were fixing more than 1000 meals for members of the community. They loaded tray after tray with turkey, dressing, green beans, and more.
“That’s right, if you love God, you love people,” said Ruby Pearson. She says this is how the church shows its love to the community it has served for 140 years.
“They try to give back to the community to show the community that the church is the center of the community here in Rock Hill,” said Pastor Kevin McGill.
Back in January there was some question about how much longer the church would be able to serve. Money troubles had them facing foreclosure. How dire was it?
“They’ll put the sign up, they’ll bid the bid out,” said church member Robert Scott. “They give us like 10-15 days and the church is padlocked and we’re out of here.”
That was then, this is now…
“Things are somewhat better because we are at least here until October of next year,” said McGill.
Fund raising has helped and the church now has a lease. It won’t solve all the problems, but it’s a blessing says the pastor.
“It’s still touch and go but we have hope and confidence that during the course of this year it will give us the opportunity to get our finances in order and we can remain a vital part of this community,” McGill added.
And after all, the are working with some good partners, according to Ruby.
“We’re working with God, he’s got us covered,” Pearson said. “We’re working on it but we’re okay right now.”
Church leaders have been busy writing to philanthropic organizations and individuals in hopes of raising the money that is needed to keep the doors open. A fund raising page has been set up here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-rock-hill-ame-zion-church-of-concord
