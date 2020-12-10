N.C. man arrested on sex offense charges involving child

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County man was arrested recently on charges involving sex offenses with a child, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began on Thursday, Oct. 29, when a report was filed with the Special Victims Unit regarding a juvenile who was reportedly sexually assaulted. The victim was interviewed, deputies say, and disclosed the details of the sexual assaults.
Detectives then obtained arrest warrants for 60-year-old Harry Lee Guin Jr for felony first-degree sex offense with a child and two counts of felony indecent liberties with child.
Guin was arrested on Dec. 1, and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.
After appearing before Magistrate T. Thompson on the charges, Guin was issued a $250,000 secured bond.
No further information has been released.
