Man killed, another person injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died and another was injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. off Prospect Drive near Tom Hunter Road. Police say they arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene. A short time later, a second victim from the shooting showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The second victim is expected to be OK.
Police are investigating the deadly shooting as a homicide and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
No names have been released.
