Man killed, another person injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

Deadly shooting investigation underway
By WBTV Web Staff | December 10, 2020 at 5:55 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 6:01 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died and another was injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. off Prospect Drive near Tom Hunter Road. Police say they arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene. A short time later, a second victim from the shooting showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The second victim is expected to be OK.

Police are investigating the deadly shooting as a homicide and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No names have been released.

