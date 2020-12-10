Local residents unsure if they’ll get the COVID-19 vaccination

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine just days away it was hard to find consensus on if people were ready to roll up their sleeve and be one of the first ones to get the shot.
“No, I will not take it,” Jessica Romero says.
While the vaccine for the pandemic may be just around the corner, she won’t be standing in line waiting.
“I actually know people who have had COVID and they’ve done great. Their symptoms are quite low.” said Romero.
Charleston Bethlehem also has his reservations.
“I just don’t trust it, you’ve got to wait a little while you know what I’m saying?”
Tony Michaels agrees.
“Yeah, I think it’s less risky to wait then to get a new vaccine that nobody’s tried before,” he said.
Micha Robinson says he needs more facts before getting the shot.
“I have my concerns, just like everybody else does,” he said.
These folks, according to polls are among about 40 percent of the population who says they’re hesitant or flat out won’t take the vaccine. But others say they’re ready for it, like Al Blackman, even though he had chronic health concerns.
“I think I’m still going to go for it,” he said.
There might be some public concern, but officials say the vaccine shows promise. Thursday, the FDA advisory committee voted to recommend granting emergency use authorization. The FDA must approve it, then it falls to the CDC, who must sign off on the vaccine. Approval from the CDC could come as early as Sunday. From there it’s up to federal and state agencies to start rolling the vaccine out to local hospitals.
As WBTV has been reporting, both North and South Carolina have set up phased implementations on who gets immunized first.
In the Palmetto State, doctors, nurses, police and fire get first crack at it, as well as residents in long-term care facilities. The roll-out is in phases. Eventually in Phase Four, it’ll open up to the general population.
In North Carolina, we have a five-step program giving people on the front lines priority. Tony Quirs will be one of those getting the vaccine and says he’s looking for things to get back to the way it was not so long ago.
“I want everything back to normal like it was in 2019.”
