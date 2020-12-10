Kannapolis police go Christmas shopping with kids

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis had a fun day on Thursday when they got to go Christmas shopping with dozens of eager children.
The annual Cops for Kids event allowed Kannapolis kids of all ages to go shopping at the Super Target store. Each child had approximately $400 to spend.
“And it gives us an opportunity to connect kids in a way so that they see us in a different light, so when there is a time of need, they are not afraid to approach us, they aren’t scared. The younger we can reach out and make those connections, I think it has long lasting effects down the road,” said Chief Terry Spry.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s trip was a little different. Children shopped in small groups and in shifts, with some going in the morning, others in the afternoon.
