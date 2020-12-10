Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named 2020 TIME Person of the Year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2020, the publication announced Thursday night.
TIME said it marks the first time a President-elect and a Vice President-elect will appear together on a Person of the Year cover. Harris is also the first Vice President-elect to be named a Person of the Year.
TIME also nominated President Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci and frontline health workers for the honor.
Fauci, frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic were named Guardians of the Year, along with Porche Bennett-Bey, Assa Traoré and other racial justice organizers.
Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan was named Businessperson of the Year, while TIME named Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as Athlete of the Year, praising his role in leading the charge for social justice. K-pop group BTS were named Entertainer of the Year.
15-year-old Gitanjali Rao, a Colorado student who created artificial intelligence and apps to combat social problems, was previously honored as TIME’s Kid of the Year.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.