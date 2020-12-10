‘I’m not leery:’ Families of long-term care patients prepare for vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for distribution, long-term care facilities will be among the first to receive a vaccine.
Susi Robinson’s 85-year-old father lives in a Matthew’s long-term care facility.
“I’m not leery because of the data that has come out about the vaccine. I’ve also shared that with my dad. He is of sound mind and he is absolutely on board to get the vaccine,” Robinson said.
North Carolina state officials say the best way to fight COVID-19 is starting with the at-risk population in phase one -- which includes long-term care facilities.
“We anticipate they will begin vaccinating staff and residents once the second vaccine by Moderna is authorized, not this first Pfizer vaccine,” said Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary Thursday.
The pandemic has changed protocols at facilities.
“We used to enjoy lunch out, he use to come over to our home for dinner and we can’t do that now,” Robinson said.
She added she hopes others at the long-term facility also opt in to taking the vaccine.
“They are still very important parts of our family, my dad included. He is still the patriarch. I want to take care of him. He told me he wanted to live to 90 on his 85-th birthday, so we want to make that happen,” she said.
Walgreens and CVS will distribute the vaccine when approved. Teams from both pharmacies will then schedule and coordinate on-site clinic dates with local facilities including distribution to residents and staff.
“We’ve been working tirelessly over last 6-8 months with OWS, HHS, CDC and the states to ensure we have a solid plan when a vaccine is approved and then getting it out to states to get to long-term care facilities,” said Rick Gates, Walgreens’ SVP of pharmacy and healthcare.
Robinson says she hopes a vaccine brings some normalcy.
“There is a little bit of light at the tunnel. Hope people remain vigilant on what they need to do and be safe and not spread the virus,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.