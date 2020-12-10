Friends look to help two young girls who lost mother before the holidays in fatal crash in N.C.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Dec. 6, three people were killed after a car spun out of control and crashed head-on into another car in Catawba County.
One of them was 33-year-old mother Chasity Spears. She leaves behind two young daughters. Family friends said the two young girls will now be raised by Chasity’s father and his wife.
“Chasity and I met in high school. I’ve known her since I was, I guess 16 years old,” friend Abbee Lail said. “She was the shirt-off-her-back type of person. It was an understatement. She was a healer of hearts and the type of person that wanted to find anybody that needed somebody and help them.”
Friends say they will be there to help and they’re hoping for community support as they deal with this unimaginable situation.
“When I got the news, I don’t know that I said anything for five minutes other than, ‘no, no, no it’s not real’,” Lail said.
But reality has set in - Chasity is gone, and her children, 12-year-old Rihanna and 7-year-old Ava, left without a mother, but a whole lot of support from family and friends.
Family and friends committed to making sure these children grow up knowing they are loved.
“I’m hoping that they’ll be okay in the future and we’ll just rally together as a tribe, family and friends included, to do whatever we can to make life feel as normal for them as possible,” Lail said. “We all keep thinking, if Chasity, if she is looking down on us right now her hope and her need is for these girls to grow up in a safe and stable and loving environment and that is what we’re all going to do together.”
Abbee Lail has already created a GoFundMe page for the Spears family. She says money will be used, not only for funeral expenses, but for Christmas gifts and for anything Spears’ daughters need.
Nearly $8,000 has been raised in one day, and they’re hoping more will come.
“It will be well spent, you know, it will be for them,” Lail said.
Lail’s message for the community – please help. Her message for her friend – please know the impact you had.
“I hope that you know that you were so loved and that we promise that we will take care of these babies. We all just love you desperately,” Lail said.
