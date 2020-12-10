FIRST ALERT: Multiple rounds of rainy, winter winter weather move in next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The dry trend rolls on for another day, but this afternoon isn’t just rain-free - it’s also unseasonably warmer.
Highs are expected to reach the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies over the next few hours. Overnight temperatures will flirt with the upper 30s ahead of Friday’s return to 60s.
After a sunny Friday, skies will turn partly cloudy throughout the day Saturday as a cold front closes in on the region providing neighborhoods across the WBTV viewing area a few scattered showers late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. This first round of wet weather shouldn’t amount to more than a tenth of an inch of rainfall.
The second system will ride the coattail of the first - arriving late Sunday night and continuing through the first part of the day Monday.
A First Alert has been issued for Monday as this round of inconvenient weather could impact your morning commute and early day outdoor plans. The Piedmont and Foothills will be hit with downpours while the Mountains will get a few snow showers as the systems moves further east and cold air filters in behind it.
A few communities could add up to .50-1″ of rainfall to the rain gauge before the system exits Monday afternoon.
After a brief break from the wet weather Tuesday, models suggest that a third system will trek across the Carolinas Wednesday bringing another round of rain and snow to the area.
High temperatures will hit the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday before cooler air brings daytime highs back down to the lower 50s (normal for this time of the year) during the workweek.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
