Warmer weather on the way!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We started the day in the 20s and just barely made it to the 50s for highs. We are about to see a milder air mass move in.
Tonight’s low will only fall to the mid 30s. That’s right. Most of us will remain above freezing all night. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid 60s. Friday will continue on that trend. Lows will be in the upper 30s and highs will be in the mid 60s. Rain shouldn’t slow you down either day.
The weekend will be mild too. Lows will be in the 40s and highs will be in the mid 60s. There is a chance for showers but most of them should fall during the night Saturday into Sunday.
Next week isn’t as cut and dry. It will be cooler. Highs will scale back to the mid 50s and lows will be closer to freezing. There is a chance for showers Monday morning.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
